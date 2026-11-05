‘Single Dad’ Lee Tae-sung’s blind date with a veterinarian doesn’t work out... ‘Suddenly left to study abroad’ (Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Lee Tae-sung, who is divorced and single, said he was unable to continue seeing the woman he met on a blind date, a veterinarian.

Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2, airing on Channel A at 9 p.m. on Friday the 6th, will show Lee Tae-sung spending a day enjoying outdoor dining along the Han River with Oh Yeon-hee and a female co-star from a previous project, as well as Kim Yo-han, Oh’s boyfriend and Lee’s friend who is the same age as him.

That day, Lee Tae-sung heads to the meeting place in a car driven by Kim Yo-han. Explaining the get-together, Lee says, “Some friends who worked on a drama together decided to have a meal, and I thought it would be nice if Yo-han came along too.” It turns out that Lee and Oh Yeon-hee have already appeared in the same project twice and have a senior-junior relationship, and that he and Kim Yo-han became close quickly because they are the same age—surprising the studio’s panel of mentors.

In the car, Kim Yo-han asks Lee about Jo Hui-jin, the “veterinarian” he was set up with earlier. After hesitating briefly, Lee candidly admits, “It didn’t work out.” He opens up: “After talking, we realized we differed in things like the direction and pace of our lives and our values. Also, Hui-jin was recently accepted to a medical school in Milan and suddenly had to go abroad to study. She has clear dreams and work she wants to pursue, so we decided to support each other and remain good friends.” Even so, he renews his resolve to date, saying, “I still want to be in a relationship, so I think I’ll have to try again.”

The two arrive at the restaurant and finally meet up with Oh Yeon-hee and the actress who co-starred with Lee in a previous project for a “meat feast.” The actress shares a glowing anecdote, saying, “In all the projects I’ve worked on, I’ve never met anyone as gentlemanly as Lee Tae-sung.” She explains, “When we were filming, I didn’t have an agency, so figuring out how to get to the set in Mungyeong, North Gyeongsang Province, felt daunting. But after he found out, he gave me a ride and went with me to the set.” The actress adds, “I was so grateful that I wanted to treat him to a meal after filming wrapped, but I couldn’t reach him, so we never met up.” Lee is flustered and waves his hands in denial, while Kim Yo-han’s romance radar goes off as he asks, “Isn’t this flirting?”

Lee Tae-sung also shares a startling behind-the-scenes story: he had to film a kissing scene with this actress as soon as they first met on set. Since Oh Yeon-hee also had a kissing scene in the same project, Kim Yo-han gets deeply invested and asks, “When you immerse yourself in a role and film a kissing scene like that, do you not develop (personal) feelings?” There is intense interest in what Lee will say in response as the group’s dinner gathering promises unpredictable chemistry.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.