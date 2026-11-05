'Surprise' Star Kim Ha-Young Shares Stunning Transformation Three Months After Liposuction: “I Found the Right Doctor-Dad”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Ha-Young revealed her changed figure three months after undergoing liposuction on her upper arms, expressing her satisfaction with the results.

On the 5th, Kim Ha-Young posted a video on her social media with the caption, “Bringing you my three-month update after arm liposuction.”

The video showed Kim Ha-Young directly comparing how the contours of her upper arms had changed before and after liposuction. Wearing a black sleeveless outfit, she stood in front of a mirror, showing off her now much smoother arm lines and posing confidently.

In particular, Kim Ha-Young drew attention by showing her pre-surgery appearance with the caption, “My upper arms were as big as a bull’s just three months ago.” She then showed herself getting a consultation at the clinic, followed by her changed arms after surgery, and expressed her satisfaction, saying, “I got to meet my doctor-dad and got super pretty arms.”

Kim Ha-Young also expressed surprise at the flood of interest following her surgery. “I didn’t know interest in arm liposuction would be this explosive,” she said, adding, “I’ve gotten so many inquiries through DMs and at the clinic, and it seems like lots of people went in for consultations, too.”

She added, “As the remaining swelling gradually goes down, the contours are looking even prettier,” and said, “I live with a grateful heart toward my doctor-dad.” “Doctor-dad” is a newly coined blend of “doctor” and “father,” an affectionate term for a doctor who helped someone change their appearance.

She also said she was continuing to take care with her post-surgery treatment. “The aftercare has been so good that I paid extra to keep getting treatment,” Kim Ha-Young said, adding, “I want to go to a hot country to show off my prettier arms.”

Kim Ha-Young’s candid update is drawing attention: she has not hidden her surgery, sharing everything from her appearance before and after the procedure to her recovery and additional care.

Meanwhile, Kim Ha-Young worked for many years as a reenactment actress on KBS2’s 'Surprise' series and was beloved by viewers under the nicknames “that girl from Surprise” and “Kim Tae-hee of Surprise.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.