KIM HYE YOON takes the top spot in October’s female actor category, claiming the crown with 42.01% of the vote

Source: KIM HYE YOON’s Instagram

Actress KIM HYE YOON has once again demonstrated the fervent support of her fans, topping the female actor category in October’s Blue Dragon Ranking.

KIM HYE YOON claimed first place with 42.01% of the total vote in the poll, which closed on the 24th.

Runner-up KIM SEJEONG put up a strong showing with 23.03% of the vote, but could not surpass KIM HYE YOON and fell short in her bid for the title.

In the poll, KIM HYE YOON posted a sizable lead over the runner-up, demonstrating both the strength of her fandom’s support and her enduring popularity. KIM SEJEONG also continued competing to the end and made her presence felt.

The final standings among the top contenders in October’s female actor category, which KIM HYE YOON won, were: first, KIM HYE YOON (42.01%); second, KIM SEJEONG (23.03%); third, Go Youn-jung (9.02%); followed by Park Eun-bin (8.19%); and fifth, Kim So-hyun (5.38%).

Actress KIM HYE YOON, who has won public affection by showcasing a wide acting range in each of her projects, played Im Sol in tvN’s drama Lovely Runner, deftly portraying everything from a bright, lovable charm to deep emotion.

KIM HYE YOON continues to make her mark in 2026 with a busy schedule spanning genres.

In the SBS drama No Tail to Tell, which aired in January, she played Eun-ho, an MZ-generation nine-tailed fox who refuses to become human, and showcased a fresh transformation as she moved between romance and fantasy. Then, in the horror film Salmokji: Whispering Water, released in April, she expanded her acting range by taking on her first leading role on the big screen as Sooin, who leads the film crew.

Her signature expressive subtlety and her transformations, which reveal a new side of her in each project, are seen as key reasons fans continue to support KIM HYE YOON.

Attention is focused on what projects and career moves KIM HYE YOON, who topped the ranking by a commanding margin, will make to meet her fans’ expectations.

Meanwhile, Blue Dragon Ranking is run jointly by Sportschosun, the organizer of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Series Awards, and CelebChamp. In addition to selecting monthly winners, it spotlights trendsetting stars through its semiannual awards. The semiannual winners, selected every six months in the categories of male actor, female actor, male singer and female singer, receive trophies.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.