“So shameless”: Seo In-young stirs controversy by pressuring the production team for appliance sponsorship after buying a newlywed home

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Seo In-young is drawing criticism for asking the production team to secure appliance sponsorship, saying she spent all her money on setting up her newlywed home.

On the 4th, a video titled “Seo In-young Makes Kimchi for the Family While Getting a Scolding from Her Viper of a Dad (+ Wedding Date Announcement)” was posted on her YouTube channel, “Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon.”

That day, Seo In-young made a surprise announcement that she would get married on December 26 this coming December. “I’m going to do it soon. We’ll keep it small at a church,” she said. Her mother added, “I told her that if she was going to do it, she should do it soon and not let the year pass.”

Seo In-young went on to say she was planning a modest ceremony: “I cut the wedding song and won’t do anything else. I cut the flower decorations, too. I cut out all the bad memories.” She previously revealed that she spent 100 million won on floral decorations alone at her first wedding.

Seo In-young’s mother also said that Seo would move in December to the apartment unit above the one where she currently lives, adding that she had bought the upstairs unit because “I heard Namyangju was nice.” Seo then told the production team, “Get some appliance sponsorship. I don’t have any money. I spent it all buying the house.” The producer looked flustered and said, “Oh, why are you doing that?” as Seo seemed to pressure them for product placement.

Netizens expressed their displeasure at Seo In-young’s casual demand for appliance sponsorship, commenting, “Shamelessness masquerading as honesty,” “Is she acting entitled, going on about sponsorship?” “What makes a celebrity so special that she can ask the producer of her own show to get her sponsorship? I don’t get it, even if it’s a joke,” and “She already has everything she needs at home. She can just use that.”

Meanwhile, Seo In-young married a non-celebrity businessman in 2023 but divorced the following year. This December, she will remarry, to Choi Ji-hoon, CEO of content creative company NP.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.