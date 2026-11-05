Park Seo-jin overtakes Seongri to take first place in October’s men’s singer category

Source: Park Seo-jin’s Instagram

Singer Park Seo-jin proved his immense popularity by claiming the October title in the men’s singer category of Blue Dragon Ranking.

Park Seo-jin took first place in the vote, which closed on the 24th, with 25.80% of the vote.

Seongri, considered a formidable rival, ultimately failed to overturn the rankings and finished a disappointing second with 15.94% of the vote.

Park Seo-jin’s Blue Dragon Ranking title is all the more meaningful because it was the result of his fans’ unwavering support and strong solidarity, as he held off any comeback to the very end.

The final top-five rankings in the October men’s singer category, where the two singers competed, were: 1st, Park Seo-jin (25.80%); 2nd, Seongri (15.94%); 3rd, CHUN-GIL (11.07%); 4th, Choi Su-ho (9.99%); and 5th, Park Ji-hu (8.91%).

Park Seo-jin’s popularity is also evident in his recent active schedule of broadcast appearances and performances.

He debuted in 2013 with the single album “Dream.” With his signature janggu performances and solid vocals, he earned the nickname “God of the Janggu” and made a name for himself with the public.

He later took the overall title on MBN’s “King of Active Singers 2,” taking another step forward as a trot singer.

Park Seo-jin’s success has continued in 2026. He stepped up his music activities with the release of “Love at First Sight” and also made his presence felt on television as a special judge on MBN’s “2026 Korea-Japan King of Singers Showdown.”

He also showed off his command of the stage, worthy of the “Emperor of Live Performances,” with a large-scale performance on KBS2’s “Immortal Songs.”

He also met fans in person and received an enthusiastic response on his “MY NAME IS SEOJIN” national tour, which took him across the country. In particular, he is set to kick off a new national tour, “MY NAME IS SEOJIN: GOD,” at COEX Hall D in Seoul on December 25 and 26. Starting in Seoul, he will continue meeting fans in six cities across the country, including Jeonju, Daegu, Daejeon, Busan and Incheon.

The vote confirmed Park Seo-jin’s enduring popularity and the strong unity of his fandom, making him a leading contender for the trophy awarded in the second-half wrap-up.

Meanwhile, Blue Dragon Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, the organizer of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA), and CelebChamp. Along with selecting monthly winners, it also recognizes high-profile stars who are setting trends through its semiannual awards. Trophies are awarded to the winners chosen every six months in four categories: male actor, female actor, male singer and female singer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.