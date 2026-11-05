Cha Ye-ryun Faces Backlash Despite Denying School Bullying Allegations; Group-Buying Promotions Come to a Complete Stop

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Amid allegations of school bullying and abuse of power against actress Cha Ye-ryun, signs have emerged that even the group-buying sales she had been running in collaboration with outside companies have been halted. The pages selling braised kimchi stew, aprons and other products were found to be inaccessible, as her agency denied the allegations outright and announced plans to take legal action.

As of the 5th, the pages selling food and kitchenware linked from Cha Ye-ryun’s social media profile are not opening properly.

Cha Ye-ryun has been introducing and selling products in collaboration with outside companies through her Instagram for some time.

Her profile included a link to a purchase page alongside the wording “Perilla oil, braised kimchi stew, apron link.”

This has prompted speculation that the group-buying sales Cha Ye-ryun took part in have effectively been suspended.

Previously, Cha Ye-ryun shared cooking and homemaking tips and connected with fans through her YouTube channel, “Cha Jang-geum Cha Ye-ryun.” She also continued to introduce food and kitchenware through content bearing her name.

However, changes have also been noted in her online activity since allegations of school bullying recently surfaced. On the 29th of last month, a post appeared on an online community in which the writer claimed to have been assaulted and bullied in middle school by an actress born in 1985.

The writer claimed to have been subjected to persistent bullying at the time and to have suffered injuries severe enough to rupture an eardrum after being slapped.

Although the post did not name anyone, Cha Ye-ryun was identified based on her birth year and the school she attended, among other details.

In response, her agency, HB Entertainment, categorically denied the school bullying allegations, saying, “Our checks confirmed that they are completely unfounded.”

Afterward, conflicting accounts emerged from online users claiming to have been her classmates, and a former golf caddie added an allegation of abuse of power, saying they had met Cha Ye-ryun at a golf course in the past. The veracity of these claims has not been established.

The fallout from the controversy also extended to her personal YouTube channel.

On the 1st, the production team of “Cha Jang-geum Cha Ye-ryun” announced that it would disable some videos and comment sections. The team explained, “We learned of the current situation while accompanying actress Cha Ye-ryun on her schedule in the United States,” and added, “To prevent the indiscriminate spread of rumors and personal attacks on her family, we will disable some videos and comment sections.”

It was later confirmed that two YouTube videos had in fact been made private.

Cha Ye-ryun is reported to have returned to Korea on the 3rd after completing her schedule in the United States. The following day, her agency issued an additional official statement and announced that it would take a firm response.

HB Entertainment reaffirmed its earlier position, saying, “We have previously stated that claims made online about actress Cha Ye-ryun’s past are ‘completely unfounded.’” It went on to say, “We are taking very seriously the current situation, in which unverified claims and speculation raised anonymously continue to spread and criticism is even being directed at the actress’s family.” The agency also stressed, “We will thoroughly gather relevant evidence regarding the malicious spread of false information and personal attacks, and respond responsibly after legal review.”

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.