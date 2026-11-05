Kim Yoon-seok Shows Off His Sharp Wit in First Variety Show Appearance 39 Years After His Debut: “My Kid Is Older Than Me”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Yoon-seok made his first foray into variety TV 39 years after his debut, showing off an unexpected side of himself.

On the 5th, a video titled “First Variety Show Appearance in 39 Years! Actor Kim Yoon-seok’s Unexpected Side” was posted on the official YouTube channel of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block.

Introducing Kim Yoon-seok that day, Yoo Jae-suk said, “This is his first variety show appearance in 39 years. Apparently, as many as 11 staff members came along.” Kim Yoon-seok responded with a sly, “There are a lot of people here I don’t know very well,” drawing laughs from the start.

Kim Yoon-seok also shared a behind-the-scenes story from the filming of the movie The Yellow Sea. Recalling the day of the full script read-through, he explained, “The stage directions had nothing but ‘runs, climbs, falls, rolls.’”

He added, “Everyone around us was laughing themselves silly, but Ha Jung-woo was the only one who didn’t laugh.” Recounting how Ha Jung-woo alone couldn’t laugh because he had to perform a demanding chase scene in the film, Kim Yoon-seok drew laughs.

He also mentioned the witty messages on fans’ banners. Among the memorable banners at film greetings, Kim Yoon-seok recalled “My kid, who’s older than me” and “Daughter, please give your father to me,” turning the venue into a sea of laughter.

Kim Yoon-seok also revealed the unexpected side of himself as a hardcore fan who regularly watches music survival shows. He caught people’s attention when he admitted, “I cried and voted, too,” while watching the program. It was a moment that revealed a different side of him: unlike his weighty, charismatic image on screen, he gets immersed in the contestants’ performances, sheds tears, and even votes himself.

With Kim Yoon-seok nearing his 60s, he brought his characteristic sense of humor to a question about his plans for the future. “I’m not going to transfer from Line 6 to Line 7,” he replied, drawing laughs.

Yoo Jae-suk and Kim Yoon-seok then acted out a skit, each yielding to the other and urging the other to get on first. Their playful back-and-forth added to the fun.

The episode, in which Kim Yoon-seok—making his first variety-show appearance 39 years after his debut—will show off the down-to-earth wit and knack for variety shows hidden behind his image as a serious, accomplished actor, will air on the 11th at 8:45 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.