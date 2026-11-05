Aori bluntly calls out longtime friend KANG MINHYUK over his looks: “You’ve gotten complacent, relying on your face”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] KANG MINHYUK, a member of CNBLUE and an actor, spent an enjoyable time with YouTuber Aori (Kim Min-young), his friend of 22 years.

On the 4th, a video of KANG MINHYUK enjoying a meal with his longtime friend Aori was released on his YouTube channel. The two have been friends for 22 years, ever since middle school, and once again showed off their unfiltered banter and the playful bickering of real-life friends.

Aori showed a particular interest in how KANG MINHYUK takes care of his appearance. When she asked, “Are you getting laser treatments again these days?” he admitted that he was nervous about cosmetic skin treatments, saying, “I do feel like I should get something done, but I’m scared to have anything done, so I can’t really bring myself to do it.”

Aori then made him laugh by chiding him, “You’re way too complacent. You rely too much on your face.” She went on to offer her celebrity friend some blunt advice: “The best fan service is taking care of your appearance.”

Her nagging didn’t stop there. Aori even criticized the camera angles in KANG MINHYUK’s YouTube videos, stressing, “Film yourself so you look handsome. You just shoot haphazardly,” and, “You should always position the camera at an angle that makes your face stand out.”

Noting in particular that the camera was positioned too low, she told him, “You look so flat right now.” She also adjusted the filming angle herself, showing how much she wanted KANG MINHYUK to look his best.

The conversation then turned to real estate and career concerns. Aori advised KANG MINHYUK that he needed to promote himself more actively. When she suggested, “Try going on Please Take Care of My Refrigerator,” he shook his head and said, “I’m not famous enough for something like that.”

Aori, a popular influencer and businesswoman with about 790,000 YouTube subscribers, shot back, “Do you know how many emails I send?” and, “How long are you going to live complacently, waiting with your mouth open for food to fall in?” KANG MINHYUK made everyone laugh by looking utterly at a loss in the face of his friend’s blunt advice.

KANG MINHYUK also expressed how much he valued their 22-year friendship. “I can’t believe we’ve been friends since middle school. Twenty-two years have gone by,” he said. “Having a friend like this makes life more fun. We’ve built up so many memories over the years that it couldn’t help but be fun.”

Near the end of the meal, they even played rock-paper-scissors to decide who would pay for dinner. Both claimed they had intended to pay, but once the game began, they got fiercely competitive, making everyone laugh. Aori ultimately won and cheekily said to KANG MINHYUK, “Thanks for the meal, Mr. Min-hyuk.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.