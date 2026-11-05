Kim In-suk reveals he divorced two years ago after living as a “goose dad”... “I should have been a couple with a female comedian”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] As comedian Kim In-suk belatedly revealed his divorce, he laughed and smoothed things over after colleague Youn Sung-ho made a marriage-related joke.

On the 4th, a video titled “Kimppak, a singer in his 12th year with his sixth album!! And this person is NewJeans Monk’s twin older brother. Beware of confusion!!” was posted on the YouTube channel Yanglak No. 1. The video featured Kim In-suk and Youn Sung-ho, who perform as the group Kimppak.

That day, Kwon Jae-kwan recalled his senior Kim In-suk: “He was a very polished senior. The roles he always played were gentlemanly, too.” Choi Yang-rak added, “He had plenty of female fans, but I heard he was the darling of the comediennes.”

Kim In-suk modestly said, “When I first debuted, people told me I looked polished and resembled senior comedian Jo Geum-san.”

Kwon Jae-kwan said, “When I was the youngest, I was popular with the seniors. I heard them saying among themselves, ‘We like our senior In-suk the best,’” then asked, “Didn’t your senior Bong-seon like you a lot, too?” Kim In-suk drew a line, saying, “Bong-seon and I are really close on a personal level.”

Hearing this, Choi Yang-rak said, “If things had worked out, you could have become a comedian couple like us.” After hesitating briefly, Kim In-suk trailed off: “That would have been nice, too...”

Then Youn Sung-ho, who was beside him, said with a rueful expression, “That’s what should have happened. If you’d done that instead, you’d still be doing well in life.”

Taken aback, Kim In-suk laughed and said, “I wonder what that would have been like,” while Kwon Jae-kwan smoothed things over, saying, “I’ll spare you the long story.”

Meanwhile, Kim In-suk married broadcaster Angela Park, who had won the Jin title at Miss Korea Hawaii, in 2014, and they have two sons. Afterward, while his wife and two sons stayed in Hawaii, he lived alone in South Korea as a “goose dad.”

Then, last month, he belatedly revealed that he had divorced about two years earlier. At the time, Kim In-suk said, “About two years ago, I came to accept the decision to end our relationship as a married couple and go our separate ways. Although our relationship as a married couple ends here, I will continue to do my best for the children and work together to be good parents.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.