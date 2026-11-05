Jung Young-joo: “I still keep in touch with my former in-laws after the divorce... They take good care of me and dote on me”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Jung Young-joo said she remains close to her former in-laws even after her divorce.

The MBC show Radio Star, which aired on the 4th, featured a “Can-Do People” special with Ahn Jae-wook, Jung Young-joo, Lily and Yoo Byeong-gwon. It was planned by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yun Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, Byeon Da-hee and Yang In-hye.

Asked that day about her plans to remarry, Jung Young-joo firmly replied, “I’d like to meet someone wonderful, but I’ve had one marriage and one divorce in my life.”

She added, “My former parents-in-law still take good care of me and dote on me. I still keep in touch with them. They call when I appear on TV or in a drama to tell me they enjoy watching. These days, it feels more like a relationship between one woman and another than between a daughter-in-law and a mother-in-law.”

She also shared that she had moved in with her parents. Jung Young-joo explained, “We’ve been living together for about two or three years. The house where my parents lived was a 15-minute drive from mine, but isn’t there a huge psychological difference between being in the same space and living apart? Since an emergency could happen, I put my home and my parents’ home in order.”

Her parents, who had been reluctant to live together, are now happy with the arrangement. Jung Young-joo said, “At first, my parents didn’t want to live together because they thought we’d make each other uncomfortable, but since we moved in together, my mom especially has been happy. She likes that we can watch dramas and chat together.”

She added proudly, “My mom packs me lunch, too. She says she never once managed to pack me a proper lunch when I was in school, so she makes one for me every day. My junior colleagues are jealous.”

She admitted, however, that sometimes she needs time to herself. Jung Young-joo said, “On days when I’ve practiced outside all day, I want to rest. But when I get home, everyone starts talking at once, so on days when I feel worn out from being out, I spend a long time resting in the parking lot.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.