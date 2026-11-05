Jin A-reum reveals her 'flat stomach' in a crop top four months after giving birth... the model figure Namkoong Min fell for

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Jin A-reum reveals her 'flat stomach' in a crop top four months after giving birth... the model figure Namkoong Min fell for

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Model-turned-actress Jin A-reum showed off her unchanged slender figure even after giving birth.

On the 4th, Jin A-reum shared an update by posting several photos with a heart emoji.

In the photos, Jin A-reum is dressed comfortably in a crop top paired with track pants. Four months postpartum, she drew attention by showing off her flat stomach and slim waist beneath the short top.

Jin A-reum and Namkoong Min welcomed their first son last July. At the time, Namkoong Min's agency said, "Namkoong Min and Jin A-reum have welcomed a son," adding, "As this concerns the actor's private life, it is difficult for us to share details. We would appreciate your warm congratulations."

Jin A-reum reveals her 'flat stomach' in a crop top four months after giving birth... the model figure Namkoong Min fell for

Jin A-reum and Namkoong Min first crossed paths as director and actress in 2015 through Light My Fire, a film directed by Namkoong Min, and later became a couple. After dating publicly for about seven years, they married in October 2022 and became parents four years into their marriage.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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YoonSeon, Cho
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