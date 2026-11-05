“Snatched the hair dryer and snapped”: Cha Ye-ryun faces salon-behavior allegations as school-violence claims fuel a character controversy

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Allegations of school violence surrounding actress Cha Ye-ryun are turning into a controversy over her character.

A post by a netizen who said they went to the same Cheongdam-dong hair salon as Cha Ye-ryun about 17 years ago has recently been shared on online communities and social media.

The poster claimed, “After she washed her hair and came out, the staff were drying it for her, but she suddenly got irritated, snapped at them, snatched the hair dryer, and dried her own hair.” The poster added, “To me, it looked as though she either looked down on the staff or treated them as an emotional dumping ground. I thought someone would report it, but it’s only coming to light now.”

Another netizen, who said they worked as a staff member at the salon at the time, also posted about a similar experience. They wrote that “snatching the hair dryer in a fit of irritation was par for the course,” adding, “It was hurtful when I was young. I just thought, ‘She’s become nicer since getting married.’”

A comment also appeared from someone who said they saw Cha Ye-ryun at the same salon around that time. The netizen wrote, “That’s interesting. I saw her there around then, too. I remember thinking, ‘If she was going to do her own hair, why come to a salon?’”

The controversy surrounding Cha Ye-ryun began with allegations of school violence. On the 29th of last month, a post titled “Please stop working already, actress born in 1985 who committed school violence” appeared on an online community. The poster said they had endured persistent harassment and assault by an actress born in 1985 while in middle school and demanded an apology.

After Cha Ye-ryun was identified online as the actress in question, her agency, HB Entertainment, categorically denied the allegations, saying, “Our checks found them to be completely groundless.”

However, on the 30th of last month, a netizen who identified themselves as a former caddie commented on the original exposé, saying they had been treated rudely by Cha Ye-ryun at a golf course. The poster wrote that they had caddied for a group that included Cha around 2012–2013, and that she had shown irritation toward them or ignored them. They also said that when Cha took a call during the round, she spoke politely, adding that her attitude differed depending on whom she was speaking to.

With posts calling out her past behavior appearing one after another following the school-violence allegations, the controversy appears to be expanding beyond her conduct during her school years to questions about her character. However, all the related exposés were written by anonymous netizens, and the specific facts have not been verified.

Meanwhile, as the controversy spread, comments demanding an explanation or criticizing the family were also posted on the social media account of her husband, Joo Sang-wook. The production team for Cha Ye-ryun’s YouTube channel said it would disable some videos and comment sections to prevent the indiscriminate spread of rumors and personal attacks against her family.

Access to the post that first raised the allegations was restricted as a temporary measure on the 2nd. A temporary measure is a procedure that temporarily suspends a post’s visibility; it is not a determination of whether its contents are true.

The agency eventually issued a further statement on the 4th, saying, “We take very seriously the current situation, in which unverified claims and speculation raised anonymously are repeatedly spreading and criticism is even being directed at the actress’s family.”

The agency continued, “We will thoroughly gather relevant materials and respond responsibly, following legal review, to the malicious spread of false information and personal attacks,” adding, “We will take strong measures to prevent the harm caused by the spread of false information from growing any further,” and signaling a hard-line response.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.