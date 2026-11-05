Famous travel YouTuber ‘Jin’s Travel’ killed in truck hit-and-run in Bolivia

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A well-known Korean travel YouTuber who was cycling around the world died in a hit-and-run in Bolivia.

Jo Woo-jin, operator of the ‘Jin’s Travel’ channel, died after being hit by a large cargo truck while riding a bicycle in El Alto, Bolivia, on the 4th (local time). Jo was 33.

According to an obituary posted by an acquaintance citing local media, the driver responsible for the crash left the scene, was apprehended by police, and is under investigation.

Launched in 2020, ‘Jin’s Travel’ has about 66,000 subscribers and gained popularity among enthusiasts for its bicycle-travel concept.

The travels began with a tour of Korea and took in all of Europe, Africa and North America. Starting a year ago from Mexico, the route continued through Central and South America, and the episode about a road in the Peruvian mountains, uploaded on the 30th of last month, became the final one.

A recent video showed a cyclist going up and down narrow mountain roads, including a terrifying moment when the cyclist nearly collided with a large cargo truck amid thick exhaust fumes, prompting concern among readers. But no one knew those fears would end in tragedy.

Subscribers are expressing their condolences on the channel’s final video, saying, “I’m at a loss for words.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.