T.O.P → Heo Young-saeng: You wouldn’t be idols without fans... Fans turn away amid lack of communication and public call-outs

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] There is no light for those who have lost sight of their original intentions.

Loyal fans are turning away from second-generation idols, including T.O.P, formerly of BigBang, and Heo Young-saeng, formerly of SS501.

Recently, the operator of Heo Young-saeng’s fan page, ‘Forever Young,’ posted a notice on their account announcing that the site would close. The writer said they had decided to stop being a fan after a dispute arose while preparing Heo Young-saeng’s birthday café.

The writer said that while planning a birthday café event for Heo Young-saeng, they asked his side whether he intended to visit, but were told, “It’s difficult to visit just one particular café, so I won’t make a separate visit.” However, Heo Young-saeng reportedly held a private event at a rented venue himself on the 3rd, his birthday. The writer said they could not understand why he had to rent a venue separately when he knew an event they had paid for out of their own pocket was taking place.

The writer also claimed that, at a gathering of fans, Heo Young-saeng made remarks that could lead other fans to misunderstand him, saying, “They kindly opened a birthday café for me. But they kept asking me to come.”

The writer said, “It wasn’t a problem that he didn’t come to the birthday café, but I couldn’t help feeling disappointed by the way he responded, ignoring and embarrassing me. I know he expressed his gratitude in the best way he could, in his own way, but I’m now tired of that being the best he can do.”

Heo Young-saeng is not the only one. T.O.P recently apologized for the closure of Choi Seung-hyun.com, a fan site that had been operating for around 20 years. The site’s operators said they had planned an exhibition to coincide with the release of T.O.P’s solo full-length album, but had to cancel it because poor ticket sales made it difficult to cover operating costs. They said that T.O.P’s side nevertheless seemed to avoid reality and shift the blame onto the fandom, leading them to stop running the site, and that the situation had nothing to do with T.O.P and Nana’s public relationship.

Three weeks after the fandom announced it was no longer supporting him, T.O.P personally issued an apology, saying, “I hope we don’t hurt each other.” But the day after posting the apology, he visited a birthday café organized by fans with Nana and once again became the subject of controversy.

Netizens reacted with comments such as, “Did they forget that they wouldn’t be where they are without fans?”, “Publicly humiliating someone isn’t normal,” and “I guess they don’t realize that people who had been fans all along, even when they weren’t popular, worked hard to support and promote them, and that’s how they made money and became popular.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.