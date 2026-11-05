Lee Dong-gook faces ‘dereliction of duty’ allegations; wife Lee Su-jin speaks out: “Player videos even at the dinner table”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Former South Korea national team player Lee Dong-gook has come under scrutiny over allegations that he entered the office only 26 days in a 308-day period despite earning an annual salary of more than 100 million won. His wife, Lee Su-jin, has finally spoken out, saying he could not tear himself away from videos of players even at the dinner table. As a family member who had watched his efforts over the years, she said she was deeply upset.

On the 4th, Lee Su-jin posted a lengthy message on her social media about the controversy surrounding Lee Dong-gook, who is serving as technical director (TD) of Yongin Football Club.

She began, “I was a little opposed when he first said he would take on the TD role for a newly founded team. I worried about how much work there would be.” She recalled her husband’s reaction: “But he was excited, saying it was meaningful to help build every part of a new team from the ground up. He poured his passion into it, seemingly unaware of how hard it was.”

Lee Su-jin stressed that Lee Dong-gook was immersed in soccer-related work even at home.

“There were weekly stadium schedules and overseas schedules, and at home, he was always glued to videos of players, even at the dining table,” she said. “I was there to see him review videos of more than 100 players one by one as he put together a 30-player squad.” She also conveyed Lee Dong-gook’s feelings, saying, “These days, he is very upset and his heart is heavy, but he says he is okay because he has his family, who have seen how sincerely he has devoted himself to Yongin, and fans who support him.”

She also made sure to voice her support for her husband.

Sharing an official statement released by Yongin Football Club, Lee Su-jin described Lee Dong-gook as “a soccer nut who likes the game and loves it more than anyone.” She added, “I hope he carries forward the same excitement and passion he felt about building a new team, continues to do his best in his role in the soccer he loves and finds fulfillment.”

Lee Su-jin’s decision to publicly stand by her husband came in response to the dereliction-of-duty allegations that surfaced last month.

On October 21, the office of Kim Jae-won, a Rebuilding Korea Party lawmaker on the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, questioned Lee Dong-gook’s work attendance based on documents submitted by Yongin Football Club. According to the documents, between December 14, 2025, and October 17 this year, Lee had records of entering the club’s office at Yongin Mireu Stadium on just 26 of the 308 days.

Lee Dong-gook signed a two-year contract with Yongin Football Club as technical director in June last year. His annual compensation was 144 million won, for a total of 288 million won over the full contract term. After it became known that he had few recorded office visits despite receiving more than 100 million won in compensation from a club funded by taxpayers, controversy over dereliction of duty grew.

Also drawing criticism was the fact that records showed Lee Dong-gook entering the office on only one day among the 14 squad-strengthening meetings scheduled from March through October this year.

Yongin Football Club, however, argued that it was not appropriate to judge Lee Dong-gook’s actual working days based solely on those documents. It explained that, unlike regular employees, he was a non-full-time contractor with no set hours for reporting to or leaving work. The club said the disputed entry records only showed when an employee ID card was tapped at the stadium entrances, and did not include cases where someone entered without an access card or was away on external engagements.

The club said that, even apart from domestic and overseas training camps and overseas partnership work, Lee reported to the office an average of one to two times a week. It also said he attended all four meetings of the National Team Committee, which makes decisions on key agenda items.

Lee Dong-gook’s side had also previously expressed regret that his receiving more than 100 million won in compensation while working on a non-full-time basis may have appeared inadequate to the public. They explained that he had continued working outside the office by phone and messaging apps.

On the 3rd, Yongin Football Club also posted a statement on its official website titled “A Message to Citizens and Fans Regarding Issues Recently Raised About the Club’s Technical Director (TD).”

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.