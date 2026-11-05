Shim Hyung-rae speaks out over ‘luxury bag sold on Karrot’ controversy: ‘I was joking, but they took it seriously’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian and film director Shim Hyung-rae has clarified that the story was a joke, after drawing attention for saying that a luxury bag he gave to his YouTube production crew had been listed on the secondhand marketplace Karrot.

A video was released on the 3rd on Shim Hyung-rae’s YouTube channel, Younggu TV, titled “Biggest Crisis in 40 Years of Broadcasting? I Nearly Had to Turn Off the Camera at Bukjori Market.”

That day, while talking with the production crew, Shim Hyung-rae brought up recent reports about the luxury bag controversy surrounding him. The producer began, “Director Shim, your writer has been in the news lately...”

Shim replied, “I joked that the bag I gave had been sold on Karrot, and people took it seriously.” A fellow guest then looked at the writer and said, “You should have brought it today!” The writer’s caption, “I didn’t think of that...,” caught viewers’ attention. The point was that the previously much-discussed story about the luxury bag being resold was a joke, not something that actually happened.

The controversy arose after an anecdote emerged that Shim Hyung-rae had given an expensive luxury bag to his YouTube production crew. In particular, the story that the gifted bag had been listed on the secondhand marketplace Karrot drew interest.

Some reports at the time said that Shim Hyung-rae had given the production crew a luxury bag worth 10 million won, but that the writer who received it had put it up for sale on a secondhand marketplace. The story that Shim’s gift had appeared as a secondhand listing unexpectedly drew attention.

However, in this video, Shim Hyung-rae directly stated that the remark had been a joke. He smiled as he explained that an exchange with the production crew had been taken as though it were real.

Shim Hyung-rae previously took on substantial debt due to film production and business failures, among other things, and was declared personally bankrupt in 2013. Since then, he has continued his activities and communicated with fans through his YouTube channel, Younggu TV.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.