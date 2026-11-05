Ahn Jae-wook back in drinking-talk controversy despite twice being caught for DUI and undergoing brain surgery: “I raise the kids so I can drink without feeling guilty”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer and actor Ahn Jae-wook is stirring controversy once again with another conversation about drinking.

Guests on the MBC variety show Radio Star, which aired on the 4th, included Ahn Jae-wook, Jung Young-joo, Lily of NMIXX and Yoo Byung-kwon.

Ahn Jae-wook said that, appearing on Radio Star for the first time in about four years, he had spent the time since focusing on raising his children. Kim Gu-ra exclaimed, “I was surprised to see how you are with the kids. You were amazing,” and Ahn said, “I try to spend as much time as I can with them whenever I’m taking a break from projects.”

Ahn Jae-wook is raising a fourth-grader and a six-year-old. Kim Gu-ra teased him, saying, “From what I’ve seen of your life, you work hard at parenting. But it seems like you work so hard at it just so you can drink. To score points with them.” Yoo Se-yoon chimed in, “Is that how you get some freedom at night?” Ahn Jae-wook admitted, “So I can do it without feeling guilty,” then joked, “I make dinner, do the dishes, put the kids to bed, and say, ‘Dad’s just going out for a little while.’”

The drinking talk began with a remark from Kim Gu-ra, but the reaction was chilly. Ahn has twice been caught driving under the influence and has even undergone brain surgery.

In 2003, Ahn caused an accident while driving under the influence after a wrap party for a drama. Then, in 2019, after finishing an out-of-town work engagement, he went drinking and was caught at a police DUI checkpoint the next morning while driving himself to Seoul. His license was suspended.

Ahn also said that while traveling in the United States in 2013, he underwent surgery for an acute brain hemorrhage and only barely regained consciousness, but was then billed about 500 million won in hospital costs.

Ahn also drew criticism last February after appearing on the drinking-themed variety show Jjanhanhyung Shin Dong-yup and expressing his fondness for alcohol. Given his record of being caught driving under the influence twice, it is unfortunate that his remarks about drinking continue to attract attention.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.