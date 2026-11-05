Jo Se-ho makes surprise YouTube return after leaving ‘regular’ shows... launches channel and gears up for a comeback

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] TV personality Jo Se-ho has taken steps to resume his activities by launching a new YouTube channel. After leaving major variety shows amid allegations of close ties to a man identified as a member of an organized crime group, he had been sharing updates through his wife’s social media. Now he has created a platform for communicating with fans under his own name.

On the 5th, Jo Se-ho launched a new YouTube channel called “How Can I Go If I Don’t Know?”

“How Can I Go If I Don’t Know?” is the signature catchphrase that catapulted Jo Se-ho to stardom. It became a belated sensation online, and Jo Se-ho hit his peak after earning the nickname “professional no-show.”

Jo Se-ho’s latest move is drawing even more attention as his television activities have dwindled considerably in recent months.

Last December, Jo Se-ho was embroiled in allegations of close ties to a businessperson identified as a member of an organized crime group and of receiving money and valuables. At the time, Jo Se-ho’s representatives acknowledged that he was acquainted with the person but denied allegations that he had been involved in illegal business or received money and valuables. They also said they planned to take legal action over the spread of false information.

However, saying he should have been more careful in his relationships with those around him, Jo Se-ho voluntarily left tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” and KBS2’s “2 Days & 1 Night.” He later met viewers through the Netflix variety show “Doraiver,” but that show, too, is set to end with Season 6. Its final episode, Episode 16, is scheduled to be released on the 21st.

With even his last regular variety show effectively disappearing, Jo Se-ho has created a new stage for his activities himself.

Before this, the support his wife, Jung Su-ji, showed him through social media also made headlines. On the 11th of last month, Jung opened a social media account called “Delete the Account If Jo Se-ho Finds Out” and began sharing glimpses of her husband’s daily life. The account carried the message, “This account is operated without Jo Se-ho’s consent.”

The videos showed Jo Se-ho playing guitar at home, celebrating his birthday, and returning home after going out, among other scenes.

Jung introduced her husband as a “44-year-old househusband” and shared relatable glimpses of their everyday life, including a video of Jo Se-ho joking around in an unusual hat. On the 25th of last month, a video also showed Jo Se-ho, who was following a popular social media trend, getting flustered when his wife suddenly started filming him, prompting laughter.

No schedule has been confirmed for Jo Se-ho’s return to terrestrial or cable variety shows, separate from the launch of his new YouTube channel. Attention is focused on whether his latest venture, built around a familiar catchphrase, will pave the way for him to resume his television career.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.