Lee Joo-seung has two reasons to celebrate after buying a home in Seongsu-dong: “I’ve become a short-film judge” (“I Live Alone”)

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] MBC’s “I Live Alone” will show Lee Joo-seung, known as “Director Lee,” becoming a short-film judge. The show teases the arrival of Lee as the “Rainbow master,” following global filmmaking masters Park Chan-wook and Bong Joon Ho, building anticipation.

The episode of MBC’s “I Live Alone” airing on the 6th, directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, Jung Ji-woon and Kim Gyu-ri, will show “Director Lee” Lee Joo-seung in his element as a short-film judge.

The released photos show Lee Joo-seung preparing a laptop, a notebook and, of course, tomato juice on the kitchen table, looking solemn. His gaze, fixed on the laptop screen, is anything but ordinary.

Lee Joo-seung surprises the Rainbow members by revealing that he will serve as a judge for the short films at a film festival. “As a short-film director, I got an opportunity to judge at a film festival,” he says. All eyes are on Director Lee’s continued rise as the “Rainbow master(?)” following directors Park Chan-wook and Bong Joon Ho, who became global masters after working as short-film directors and judges.

Lee will judge as many as 50 short films. As he focuses on each one, he writes comments filled with support and encouragement, along with evaluation forms, in his notebook with one hand.

“Director Lee” Lee Joo-seung also reveals his own detailed judging criteria. What are his criteria, and how did he feel after judging the films? The questions build anticipation.

Viewers can see “Director Lee” Lee Joo-seung in his element as a short-film judge on MBC’s “I Live Alone,” airing at 11:10 p.m. on the 6th.

“I Live Alone,” a trendsetting single-life program showcasing the colorful rainbow lives of stars from one-person households, continues to enjoy steady popularity.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.