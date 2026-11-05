Yoo Hee-kwan's belated regret after his mother's sudden death: "I never imagined a wedding without Mom"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Yoo Hee-kwan, a former baseball player turned TV personality, spoke about his mother, who died a year ago.

On the 4th, a video titled "A Drinking Session That Turned Into a Sea of Tears with the Yoo Hee-kwan–Jang Hyo-yoon Duo! What on Earth Happened to Big Mama...?" was posted on Lee Hye-jeong's YouTube channel, "Big Mama Lee Hye-jeong."

That day, Lee Hye-jeong and Yoo Hee-kwan had drinks and chatted about various things. When the conversation turned to his mother, Yoo said, "My mother suddenly passed away last December. It's been almost a year, and I find myself thinking mostly about all the things I didn't get to do for her." Yoo's mother died last December at the age of 65.

He then became choked up, saying, "I never once imagined in my life that I would have a wedding without my mom. I regret it so much. I find myself wondering why I couldn't do those things for her while she was alive."

Meanwhile, Yoo began his professional baseball career when he joined the Doosan Bears in 2009. Since retiring in 2022, he has been active as a TV personality.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.