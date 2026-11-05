Gree, Kim Gura’s son, shares wedding plans with girlfriend: “Saved 20 million won through military savings” (“Seo In-young’s Trendy Kkondae”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] “Seo In-young’s Trendy Kkondae” delves into the astonishing world of money-making strategies.

In episode 6 of the t.cast E Channel variety show “Seo In-young’s Trendy Kkondae,” airing tonight (the 5th) at 9 p.m., singer and TV personality Gree (Kim Dong-hyeon) appears as a one-day student and talks about “money” with Seo In-young and Mimiminu.

Seo In-young says, “I came here really looking forward to today. I wondered if there was anything more to learn in life, but there’s still so much to learn,” expressing her anticipation for the topic. Seeing Gree there as a one-day student, she warmly greets him: “I saw you on TV when you were a baby, and you’ve grown into such a handsome young man.”

Gree surprises Seo In-young by saying, “I’ll be 30 soon.” After completing his mandatory service in the Marine Corps, he saved about 20 million won in a military savings plan and used it to buy a car. Gree, who is currently dating publicly, also shares an update on preparing for marriage and behind-the-scenes details about his relationship, saying, “Have me on for the marriage episode.”

Seo In-young also points to “Dad” as something she and Gree have in common and candidly opens up about her finances. She reveals that she once spent 200 million won in a single month, but now receives a monthly allowance of 1 million won and has just 40,000 won in her bank account, surprising everyone.

Gree says his father, Kim Gura, often recommends investment tips to him. Asked whether those recommendations had paid off, he shows off his unfiltered wit, saying, “Given how active he is, I guess he comes across quacks too. The quality of the information varies so much,” then adding, “Sometimes I wonder if I was picked up off the street,” drawing laughs.

Gree also reveals that he once made a return of up to 300% on a stock investment. He surprises Seo In-young and Mimiminu by saying he bought a stock for 60,000 won when it now trades at 1.2 million won.

The show will also feature stories of people who made big money in ways few could have imagined. It explores a range of money-making methods, from astonishing financial schemes involving the human body to “resale tech”—making a profit by reselling goods—and cases of people risking their lives for a big score. The program will also unveil a new trend in self-made success, adding to the anticipation.

“Seo In-young’s Trendy Kkondae,” a generational-clash trend talk show where “original trendsetter” Seo In-young and “MZ trend analyst” Mimiminu engage in lively debates over today’s trends, airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. on E Channel and is also available on OTT platforms such as Wavve, WATCHA, and U+tv Mobile.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.