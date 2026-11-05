Ryu Yi-seo poses in a wedding dress with ♥Jun Jin despite miscarriage heartbreak... still linking arms tightly six years into marriage

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jung] Ryu Yi-seo, wife of Shinhwa member Jun Jin, has released more photos from the vow-renewal shoot they did to mark their sixth wedding anniversary. Ryu Yi-seo, who recently opened up about the pain of her miscarriage, showed their enduring affection as a couple, posing affectionately close to her husband.

On the 5th, Ryu Yi-seo posted several photos on her social media along with the brief caption, “Hehe.”

The photos show Jun Jin and Ryu Yi-seo in a vow-renewal shoot to mark their sixth wedding anniversary. Ryu Yi-seo wore an ivory wedding dress with a subtle sheen and a large hairpiece, creating an elegant look. The lace detailing on the dress added a refined yet vintage charm. Jun Jin paired a black suit with a white T-shirt for a look that was both relaxed and stylish.

The couple’s affectionate moments also caught the eye. Ryu Yi-seo linked arms tightly with Jun Jin, rested her head on her husband’s shoulder, and looked at the camera. In another photo, she gazed lovingly up at Jun Jin and smiled brightly. Jun Jin looked straight at the camera with a calm expression, and the contrast between the two made for a funny moment. Even six years into their marriage, they still give off the air of newlyweds.

Ryu Yi-seo had also shared vow-renewal photos on the 1st. At the time, she wrote, “A vow-renewal shoot for our sixth anniversary—how unusual. I was so happy we could do this together,” adding, “There are so many photos and videos that captured us beautifully, so I’ll work hard to post them all.” Jun Jin commented on his wife’s post, “It was an honor to be able to do this together, Ms. Yi-seo.” Ryu Yi-seo replied, “Oh my goodness,” showing the couple’s playful side.

Jun Jin and Ryu Yi-seo married in 2020. They won viewers’ affection by sharing their newlywed life on SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny.”

In April this year, she said they were trying to have a baby through IVF, but recently shared heartbreaking news. On the 16th of last month, Ryu Yi-seo revealed on YouTube that she became pregnant after her first embryo transfer but miscarried at seven weeks. “I’m truly grateful to the baby who came to us, even if only for a little while,” she said, adding that her husband had also been through a lot emotionally by her side.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.