Yoo Hye-jung’s Daughter Opens Up to Father Seo Yong-bin, 19 Years After Their Divorce: “I Have No Memories of Him Apart from When I Was a Baby”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Seo Gyu-won, the daughter of actor Yoo Hye-jung, spoke candidly about her relationship with her father, Seo Yong-bin.

On the 4th, a video titled “A Glass of Soju with Dad After Work” was posted on the YouTube channel “Bungeoppang-ine Hyejeong Gyuwon.”

After work, Seo Gyu-won went to meet her father, Seo Yong-bin, saying, “I’m going to meet Dad today and have some soju. We have our own hideout. It’s usually a secret, but I want to introduce you all to this great restaurant,” and, “We’re going to have a celebratory drink after all the hard work to mark the end of the season. I worked hard, but I don’t think the result was good enough to satisfy Dad, so I’ll tell him ‘It’s okay’ for once.”

After meeting Seo Yong-bin, Seo Gyu-won headed to the barbecue restaurant she had been visiting regularly since she was young. The father and daughter chatted warmly with the restaurant owner. The owner asked, “Does your dad get paid for appearing?” but Seo Gyu-won shook her head. Laughing, the owner asked, “Are you shaking him down?” and added, “But it must be nice to make memories with your dad.”

Seo Gyu-won agreed, candidly saying, “Because I don’t have many memories with Dad apart from when I was a baby.” The owner said, “When you look back on it later, it’ll make you tear up, bring back old memories, and feel nice.”

Actor Yoo Hye-jung and former baseball player Seo Yong-bin married in 1999 and had a daughter, Seo Gyu-won, the following year, but divorced in 2007.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.