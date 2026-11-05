Sayuri candidly reveals even her father's past: 'Lots of women came by the house'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Sayuri spoke candidly about everything from her struggles with school as a child to the story behind her parents' marriage.

On the 4th, Sayuri's YouTube channel featured her enjoying a one-on-one date with her father and reminiscing about old family memories. Unexpected revelations followed, from childhood stories they rarely got to share to her parents' courtship and married life.

That day, Sayuri's father recalled, "When Sayuri was little, she was usually with her mother and older brother—the three of them together. Because of work, I couldn't spend much time with the children." He added, "Sayuri was such an energetic child in kindergarten that she would jump down from three or four steps up."

He added, "She wasn't good at studying because she didn't like it. Much later, she said, 'Dad, actually, I was a kid who wasn't good at studying.' I was so surprised."

Remembering her elementary school years, Sayuri said, "When I was in third grade, my teacher asked my mother, 'Do you know Sayuri can't keep up with the lessons?'" She continued, "I heard that was when my mother first realized it. I couldn't study at all from the time I was in first grade."

After belatedly learning about her daughter's academic struggles, her mother tried to help by arranging a private tutor and sending her to a cram school, but Sayuri admitted, "It still didn't work." Her father joked, "I didn't even know whether she wasn't very bright or what. She takes after me," and Sayuri brought up "DNA," meaning genes, prompting laughter.

The conversation naturally turned to her parents' past. An unexpected story about the circumstances surrounding their marriage also came to light.

Sayuri said her parents' marriage had not been smooth, saying, "I heard that when Mom and Dad got married, they ran away because people opposed it." Her father recounted, "I rode in a truck with her from Fukui (her hometown) to Tokyo."

She also brought up the story of her father being investigated before the marriage, saying, "I heard that my maternal grandfather hired a private detective to follow him for three months, and there were a lot of problems because women kept coming and going from the house."

Her father then laughed as he shared a story from 50 years ago: "They thought I might have given money to an ex-girlfriend who'd been deceived by a man and said she had no money, or that I was seeing a woman I'd dated in the past again (that I was cheating)."

As her father revealed his past without holding back, Sayuri laughed it off, saying, "It was a long time ago." She added, "But that's my dad, so I completely understand," and burst out laughing at his unpretentious nature.

Sayuri received a sperm donation in Japan in 2020 and gave birth to her son, Zen. She shares glimpses of her daily life as a mother through TV appearances and YouTube.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.