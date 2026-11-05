“Throwing up in the staff room, then teaching”... ‘Daechi-dong instructor’ Young-ja of I Am Solo Season 15 reveals her eight-month baby bump

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Young-ja of Season 15 of ENA and SBS Plus’s “I Am Solo” shared a surprising update as she entered her eighth month of pregnancy. She had kept her pregnancy a secret while working as the director of an English academy, but revealed her nearly full-term baby bump and said she is expecting a son this December.

On the 5th, Young-ja of Season 15 posted maternity photos taken with her husband on social media, along with the caption, “I Am Solo Season 15’s Young-ja is going to be a mom to a boy now.”

“A slightly late pregnancy reveal from a full-term academy director,” she wrote, adding, “I’m already eight months pregnant and nearing my ninth month, so I’m sharing the news now.”

In the released photos, Young-ja poses in front of a mirror, standing alongside her husband.

The two wore white shirts with matching patterns and sunglasses, and created a cheerful mood as they drank beverages. Young-ja showed off her prominent baby bump between a black tube top and skirt, while her husband stood behind her and affectionately wrapped his arms around her belly.

Young-ja completed the playful maternity shoot by drawing heart-shaped sunglasses and a smiling face with its tongue sticking out on her belly.

She also revealed why she had waited to announce her pregnancy.

Young-ja, who currently works in English education in Daechi-dong and Myeongil-dong, explained, “Since I’m both an academy instructor and director, I wondered if the students might worry about classes or feel anxious, so I had cautiously put off sharing the news.”

She also admitted that her pregnancy had not been entirely smooth. “During the five months I was trying to conceive, I actually gained quite a bit of weight. In the early stages of pregnancy, there were days when I would throw up alone in the staff room during a break and then go back to class,” she said, sharing how she continued teaching while enduring morning sickness.

She also gave details about her delivery plans. Her original due date was January 1, 2027, but Young-ja said she plans to meet her son earlier, on December 18.

She also revealed the baby’s nickname. Young-ja said she came up with “Peollak” by taking “pearl” from the name of her academy, “Black Pearl,” and adding “luck” for the baby. “Peollak, let’s meet soon,” she said, expressing her excitement about meeting her son, who is due soon.

Young-ja first came to public attention as a cast member of Season 15 of “I Am Solo,” which aired in 2023. At the time, she introduced herself as a Daechi-dong English instructor with 10 years of experience, and drew attention by revealing that she had cleared her weekday schedule to take part in filming in hopes of getting married.

Although she did not form a final couple on the show, she later began a relationship with a non-celebrity man who became interested in her after watching the program. After seeing the show, her husband contacted her first through social media, and the two dated for about seven months before marrying in March 2024.

Young-ja also appeared with her husband on “I Am SOLO: Love Continues,” which aired last March, sharing their newlywed life. At the time, her husband said he ran a real-estate-related corporation in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, and Young-ja affectionately remarked that he looked like actor Jung Woo and comedian Kim Won Hyo.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.