‘Monster-Level Rookie’ Bae Gang-hee Becomes the Next ‘Devil of a Woman’ with Her Unmatched Aura

The production presentation for the film Final Interview was held at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance on the 29th. Bae Gang-hee poses for photos. Photographer Heo Sang-wook /2026.09.29/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Rising star Bae Gang-hee, who is drawing attention with her monster-level acting, has emerged as the next ‘Devil of a Woman’ with her unmatched aura.

On the 4th, her agency HighZium Studio released several behind-the-scenes photos from Bae Gang-hee’s Dazed November issue shoot, featuring her in a range of different looks.

In the released photos, Bae Gang-hee exudes restrained charisma in a look styled around a black jacket. Her seemingly nonchalant yet deep gaze and natural expressions, paired with artful poses, create a sophisticated mood. Her distinctive personality and haughty aura stand out even in her uncluttered styling, capturing viewers’ attention.

In another shot, she makes a strong impression with an intense gaze fixed on the camera and a delicate expression. Even in the still atmosphere, subtle changes in her gaze and expression let her show a different charm in each photo, underscoring her distinctive presence.

Bae Gang-hee makes her big-screen debut as Cha Juwon, a perfectionist with an impeccable résumé, in the mystery film Final Interview, which opened on the 4th (directed by Kim Junghoon and produced by Covenant Pictures). She transforms into a cool-headed character who rarely reveals her emotions, heightening the tension and delicately conveying the character’s firm, cool-headed nature.

Bae Gang-hee has so far made her own distinctive mark on a range of compelling characters, from young Lee Sa-ra in Netflix’s The Glory and Eun Morae in tvN’s Castaway Diva to Yang Sumin in the Netflix film Mantis.

Bae Gang-hee has made her mark as a rising star attracting attention for her distinctive portrayals of a diverse range of characters. Attention is now focused on what new side of herself she will show in Final Interview to captivate audiences and broaden her range as an actor.

Meanwhile, Final Interview, a remake of author Akinari Asakura’s novel Six Lying College Students, tells the story of six applicants gathered at a final interview who begin to suspect one another and fall into confusion after finding mysterious envelopes containing revelations about each of them. The film stars Jo Yi-hyun, Kim Jae-won, Shin Seung-ho, Kang You-seok, KWAK DONG YEON and Bae Gang-hee. It is directed by Kim Junghoon, whose credits include Petty Romance, The Accidental Detective and The Pirates: The Last Royale Treasure.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.