RESCENE: How Did ‘Geoje Yaho’ Help Them Become the ‘Nation’s Girl Group’?

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group RESCENE has once again achieved a ‘miracle for an idol group from a small agency.’

RESCENE released its fourth mini-album, ‘PULSE,’ at 6 p.m. on the 2nd.

As the first new release since ‘LOVE ATTACK’ surged back up the charts on the wave of memes such as ‘Geoje Yaho,’ this album marked a pivotal moment that could determine RESCENE’s fate. For girl groups from small or midsize agencies, a chart resurgence is a double-edged sword. It can boost a group’s recognition through a powerful burst of attention, but if the group fails to sustain that excitement with its subsequent activities, it can easily fade away as a one-hit wonder.

But just two hours after the album’s release, RESCENE sent its title track ‘With’ straight to No. 1 on Melon’s Top 100, the country’s largest music streaming chart, and also got every track on the album onto the charts. This proves that the group has been recognized not as a passing meme, but as a bona fide sensation.

Showcase for the release of RESCENE’s 4th Mini Album ‘PULSE,’ held on the 3rd at Blue Square Woori Card Hall. RESCENE performs its title track ‘With.’ Heo Sang-wook, reporter | /2026.11.03/

How did RESCENE rise to become the ‘nation’s girl group’?

Its straightforward concept has instead created a brand unlike any other. K-pop has recently been caught up in Y2K and complex, lore-driven stories. RESCENE, however, introduced a distinctive identity built around ‘making people remember music through fragrance.’ It translated the Proust effect—the way a particular scent can bring associated memories flooding back—into music, so that listening to RESCENE leaves lingering visual and auditory impressions. From album design to stage production, the group has also consistently presented evocative themes such as floral and aquatic, completing sophisticated branding that sets it apart from other groups.

Showcase for the release of RESCENE’s 4th Mini Album ‘PULSE,’ held on the 3rd at Blue Square Woori Card Hall. RESCENE performs its title track ‘With.’ Heo Sang-wook, reporter | /2026.11.03/

The exceptional musical craftsmanship of the production team, made up of Berklee College of Music alumni, gave RESCENE’s sound a solid foundation. Its beat structures, reminiscent of classic hits from the 2000s, and richly layered vocal harmonies stirred nostalgia among uncle fans in their 40s and 50s, who had grown tired of complicated easy-listening tracks and overly frenetic production.

Remaking KARA’s ‘Pretty Girl’ after ‘LOVE ATTACK’ surged back up the charts was a masterstroke that showcased RESCENE’s strategic instincts. By bringing out the late-2000s analog sensibility and retro-pop melody of ‘Pretty Girl,’ a touchstone for people in their 40s and 50s, the group made it easy for uncle fans who had taken an interest through the meme to respond immediately, without hesitation. Stylish session arrangements and layered harmonies added sophistication, turning the remake into a cross-generational move that also won over teens and people in their 20s who encountered it through short-form videos.

Woni also consistently showed her cheerful and hardworking side through her personal channel, building a bond that feels like watching a beloved niece or nephew grow up well.

Showcase for the release of RESCENE’s 4th Mini Album ‘PULSE,’ held on the 3rd at Blue Square Woori Card Hall. RESCENE performs its title track ‘With.’ Heo Sang-wook, reporter | /2026.11.03/

Until now, the fourth- and fifth-generation idol market has been dominated by media play and global infrastructure, backed by the financial resources of major agencies and high-profile overseas production teams. But RESCENE, from a small agency, has scored hit after hit and presented a new formula for growth: success is possible with high-quality sound and storytelling that broaden relatable connections with the public and turn new fans into a loyal fandom. The group has also drawn back into the K-pop scene uncle fans who once loved second-generation girl groups such as KARA and Girls’ Generation (SNSD), proving that K-pop can be a market that brings generations together rather than the exclusive domain of Gen Z in their teens and 20s.

RESCENE is launching full-scale promotions with ‘With.’ The group has another reason to celebrate: the song will feature in the end credits of the film ‘Hex: Witch Kingdom,’ which opens on the 25th. RESCENE is the first Korean girl group to have a song included in the end credits of a Disney film, and the first to have a song featured in both the subtitled and dubbed versions released in Korea.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.