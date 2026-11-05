Hwang Jung-eum’s Pre-Surgery Photos Show Son Wang-sik’s Likeness: “Uncanny DNA”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Hwang Jung-eum shared a youthful photo from her past.

On the 5th, Hwang Jung-eum posted a photo with the caption, “Cute. Looks like Wang-sik.”

The released photo shows Hwang Jung-eum as a child. The fact that it was taken before her plastic surgery has drawn attention. Her plump cheeks and youthful look catch the eye.

Her fresh-faced look, now nowhere to be seen, was endearing. As Hwang Jung-eum said, her features—strikingly similar to those of her son Wang-sik—also stand out.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum married businessman Lee Young-don, a former professional golfer, in 2016. They had two sons together but divorced last year. She is currently connecting with fans through her personal YouTube channel, “Hwang Jung-eum.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.