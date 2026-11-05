Jung Hae-in to finally meet HAEINESS... Fan meeting 'Meet Me There' to be held

Photo courtesy of FNC Entertainment

[Sportschosun | Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Jung Hae-in will embark on a fan meeting tour for the first time in about two years.

Starting in Hong Kong on January 16 next year, Jung Hae-in will hold the 2027 JUNG HAE IN FAN MEETING 'MEET ME THERE' (2027 Jung Hae-in fan meeting 'Meet Me There'). The tour will continue in Bangkok on January 23, Manila on January 31, Santiago on February 10, São Paulo on February 12, Mexico City on February 14, and Taipei on February 21, before concluding with a fan meeting in Seoul.

This fan meeting tour comes about two years after 'OUR TIME,' held in 2024. He is expected to meet fans from around the world again after a long time and share stories they have not been able to share until now. In particular, he is expected to revisit Seoul and major cities in Asia, as well as Latin America, which he first visited on his last tour, and spend special time with fans in Korea and abroad.

The fan meeting title 'MEET ME THERE' refers to the moment when Jung Hae-in and HAEINESS (the name of his fandom), who have been spending their time separately in their respective places, finally meet in one place and share the same moment. Capturing the joy and excitement of seeing each other after a long wait and the memories they will make there, the title heralds a meaningful encounter.

Jung Hae-in previously won the love of viewers around the world with his heartfelt romantic performance as Jang Taeha, a devoted romantic, in the Netflix series 'Our Sticky Love,' released last August. He is also set to show a different side of himself in TVING's original series 'Love Virus,' scheduled for release next year, playing Ha Do-woon, a capable lawyer and the longtime boyfriend of Kang Chae-rin (Shin Se-kyung). He will portray not only the character's deep emotional journey but also the character's transformation in a nuanced, multidimensional way.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.