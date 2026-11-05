Kim Yoon-seok addresses feud rumors with director Na Hong-jin: “They say they fought after being kept from sleeping for 40 hours” (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Yoon-seok of You Quiz on the Block will clear up the story about his fight with director Na Hong-jin.

On the 5th, tvN’s You Quiz on the Block released a preview of actor Kim Yoon-seok’s appearance.

For Kim Yoon-seok, whose appearance marks his first on a variety show in 39 years, Yoo Jae-suk asked how he felt after deciding to appear. “Aren’t you nervous or anything?” he asked. Kim Yoon-seok admitted, “I’m a little nervous, but there are people who really go all out on variety shows, aren’t there? They make you dance and make a big fuss. It gets a little confusing.”

Yoo Jae-suk said, “Those kinds of programs were popular in the past, and I was one of those people, but these days, shows in that style have become less common than before.”

After Kim Yoon-seok appeared in Tazza: The High Rollers, offers came pouring in from famous directors, and the next project he chose was director Na Hong-jin’s debut film, The Chaser. Yoo Jae-suk brought up the rumors of a feud that had been circulating, saying, “You fought with director Na Hong-jin after filming for about 40 hours without sleeping.” Kim Yoon-seok drew interest by clearing things up: “I’ll explain that clearly. It’s not true. Someone changed it. They made it up.”

Meanwhile, the episode of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block featuring Kim Yoon-seok will air on the 11th at 8:45 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.