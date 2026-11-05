Yuna Kim Debuts Bangs: “I Was Happy to Get the Photo Shoot Offer... I’m Really Looking Forward to It”... Special Photo Shoot with Abandoned Dogs

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Yuna Kim stepped in front of the camera to help abandoned dogs find new families.

On the 5th, Elle Korea released a video of Yuna Kim doing a photo shoot with Tony and Cookie, two abandoned dogs.

“I was happy to receive the offer to do the shoot. It’s a good thing if we can raise awareness of even one dog and find it a family,” Yuna Kim said, sharing why she took part. The shoot was held to raise awareness of abandoned animals waiting for new families.

According to Elle Korea, six-month-old Tony was rescued from a rural yard in Chuncheon. Cookie, who joined the shoot and is three years old, is believed to have spent a long time in a raised cage with a wire-mesh floor. Both dogs are under the care of the animal protection group “People Who Find Happiness for Abandoned Animals” and are waiting for new families.

In the video, Yuna Kim took part in a mock interview, answering questions from the dogs. “I had really high expectations, and you cooperated so well that the shoot was so much fun,” she said. She added, “They were even smaller and cuter than I expected, and their lively, playful antics were so adorable,” expressing her affection for them.

Asked what she hoped Tony and Cookie would get to do, she replied, “First, find a family. Once you find one, maybe there’ll be nothing you can’t try.” When asked what they should do to be loved, she offered some warm words: “You don’t have to do anything. Just stay as cute as you are.”

Elle Korea also reported that after the shoot, Yuna Kim said goodbye to Tony and Cookie with, “Be happy, be happy, be happy.”

For the photo shoot, Yuna Kim also showed off a new hairstyle with bangs. She turned heads in brightly colored dresses and as she walked with the dogs, blending naturally with them.

Yuna Kim married Ko Woo-rim, a member of Forestella who is five years her junior, in 2022.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.