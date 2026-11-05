Comedian Kim Dong-ha to marry partner nine years his junior in November: “I’ll miss the freedom of being single”

[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Comedian Kim Dong-ha is marrying a non-celebrity partner nine years his junior. Along with announcing the wedding, he drew laughs with a witty remark that if he missed the “freedom of being single,” he would look at the Statue of Liberty.

According to a report by MHN Sports on the 5th, Kim Dong-ha will hold his wedding at an undisclosed location in Seoul this month and join the ranks of married men.

His bride-to-be is a non-celebrity nine years younger than Kim Dong-ha. The ceremony is scheduled to be held privately, with only family and close acquaintances invited.

Earlier, on the 4th, Kim Dong-ha announced the news of his wedding himself through social media. “Everyone, I’m leaving. The single life. I’m getting married,” he said, announcing the wedding with his trademark humor. He then expressed his gratitude to his fans: “This is something I’ve achieved thanks to all the love you’ve shown me. I’m so grateful. I mean it.”

He also expressed his affection for his bride-to-be. He described her as “a friend who will live with me and lead an ordinary life, no different from that of anyone else in our country.” He also shared how grateful he was to her for deciding to share her life with him.

Even with his wedding approaching, he still had the comedian’s gift for words. Kim Dong-ha shared a photo taken with the Statue of Liberty in the background and joked, “There may be times in life when I miss the freedom of being single, but whenever that happens, I’ll look at the Statue of Liberty to console myself.” He also spoke of his resolve for his post-wedding career, saying, “I’ll bring you laughter with richer comedy that adds married life to the single life.”

Born in 1986, Kim Dong-ha is a comedian who has made his mark on Korea’s stand-up comedy scene. He has built a fan base of his own through performances at venues including Seoul Comedy Club and Meta Comedy Club. Recently, he has been meeting audiences across the country on his solo stand-up comedy tour, “Life Goes On.”

He is also active on YouTube. Kim Dong-ha offers a variety of comedy content through his channel “Donghaha,” which has around 370,000 subscribers.

As Kim Dong-ha prepares to embark on a new chapter as a husband, anticipation is growing over the amusing stories he will share after the wedding.

Reporter mj.cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.