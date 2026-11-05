Lee Min-woo ♥ Ami Lee: A complete family of four, with an adopted eldest daughter and a second daughter celebrating her first birthday... “A happy dad’s smile”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Shinhwa member Lee Min-woo has shared a glimpse of his close-knit family as his daughter celebrated her first birthday.

Recently, a video was posted on the social media account of a company specializing in private hanok first-birthday photo shoots and celebrations, along with the caption: “A behind-the-scenes look at the first-birthday photo shoot for Shinhwa member Lee Min-woo’s family. A record of Woojoo Kim’s precious first birthday, captured in a serene hanok.”

The video showed Lee Min-woo taking part in a first-birthday photo shoot at a hanok with his wife and two daughters. He wore a subtly gray-toned hanbok, while his wife showed off her graceful beauty in a hanbok featuring a striking, bright pink skirt.

The couple stood side by side, gazing at each other and smiling brightly, and even brought their faces close together, creating a sweet atmosphere rivaling that of newlyweds.

Their eldest daughter also joined the family photo shoot. Lee Min-woo gazed affectionately at his daughter, who was dressed beautifully in a hanbok, while his wife shared the family’s special moment with a radiant smile.

Another heartwarming scene was captured during the outdoor shoot. As Lee Min-woo strolled through the hanok courtyard holding his eldest daughter’s hand, his wife posed with Woojoo Kim, who was celebrating her first birthday, in her arms. The family of four against the backdrop of the serene hanok caught the eye.

Especially striking is Lee Min-woo’s transformation, as marriage and the birth of his children have opened a new chapter in his life: he is no longer the charismatic Shinhwa member onstage, but a loving dad to his two daughters.

Last year, Lee Min-woo registered his marriage to Ami Lee, a third-generation Korean resident of Japan who is 11 years his junior. They held their wedding at an undisclosed location in Seoul on March 29. Shinhwa members Jun Jin and Andy hosted the ceremony, while singers Zion.T and Gummy performed congratulatory songs and wished the couple well in their future together.

The two first met through an acquaintance during Shinhwa’s Japan tour in 2013. After knowing each other for many years, they became a couple and eventually married.

In particular, Lee Min-woo showed his deep devotion to his family by legally adopting Ria, Ami Lee’s eldest daughter from her previous marriage, as his own daughter. Then, on December 8 last year, he welcomed his second daughter, becoming a father of two girls.

At the time, Lee Min-woo announced the birth of his daughter and movingly vowed, “I should continue to do my best, both as Shinhwa’s Lee Min-woo and as the head of a family.”

Meanwhile, Lee Min-woo has been drawing considerable interest through KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband Season 2,” sharing everything from his journey to marrying his wife to his daily life raising their two daughters.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.