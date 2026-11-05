Oh Seung-geun ended his 17-year hiatus at the late Kim Ja-ok’s single remark... A tearful love story (“Back to the Music 2”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] KBS1 TV’s “Songcumentary Back to the Music Season 2” will meet Oh Seung-geun, the singer behind the nation’s beloved favorites “Treat Me Well While I’m Here” and “What’s Wrong With My Age?,” at 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, November 7. The program will reveal the eventful musical life of Oh, the “gentleman of trot,” as he approaches the 60th anniversary of his debut—from his spectacular heyday and 17-year hiatus to his tender love for his late wife, Kim Ja-ok.

Was Oh Seung-geun the original singer of “Pigeon House”? The story behind the legendary duo Gold and Silver

Oh Seung-geun performed on the Eighth United States Army stage in 1964, at age 18. After performing with Two Aces, he reached his heyday as part of Gold and Silver, one of the top male duos of the 1970s. He will share the story of how he was the first to release “Pigeon House,” known as a song by imperial descendant Lee Seok, as well as the backstory of how “The Two of Us in the Rain,” a hit song Kim Jeong-ho gave him, was banned from broadcast just six months later amid a marijuana scandal. A dramatic twist also unfolds when, at a moment of crisis, his impromptu live performance of “The Maiden Boatwoman” becomes a major hit.

The IMF crisis and a 17-year hiatus... His wife’s words that got him to pick up the microphone again

At the height of his popularity, Oh Seung-geun ended his group activities due to declining health and pursued a solo career before becoming a businessman, but faced hardship during the IMF foreign exchange crisis. After 17 years away from the music scene, it was the encouragement of his wife, Kim Ja-ok, who told him, “Sing again,” that brought him back to the stage. He will share the stories behind the hit songs he came to sing at Kim’s urging: after making a spectacular comeback with “Treat Me Well While I’m Here,” he also sang “What’s Wrong With My Age?,” which he had initially turned down.

“Let’s just get married”... A devoted love story with the late Kim Ja-ok, and a tearful new song

The two married in 1984. He will share the unexpected love story of how Kim Ja-ok proposed to him first, as well as the story of how he was overwhelmed with emotion while recording “Your Flower” as he thought of his wife, and the story behind his 2026 new song “I Cry in Secret.”

Singer Oh Seung-geun still releases songs and takes the stage at 76. The episode “The Youth of 76 Blossoming Again: Oh Seung-geun,” which tells of his enduring passion for music and tender love for one person, airs at 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, on KBS1 TV’s “Back to the Music Season 2.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.