Has Hwang Dong-joo’s flirtation with Lee Young-ja fizzled out? He reveals the home he lives in alone: “A bed in the living room”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actor Hwang Dong-joo revealed why he put a bed in the living room and shared a glimpse of his life living alone.

On the 5th, a video titled “A Bed, Not a Sofa, in the Living Room!? Actor Hwang Dong-joo’s Home Tour | Plus Dong-joo-Style Tteokbokki” was posted on the YouTube channel “I Am Hwang Dong-joo.”

To mark his first YouTube shoot, Hwang Dong-joo showed viewers around his home. He said this was his first time revealing his home since appearing on MBC’s “Omniscient Interfering View,” and first explained the bed in the living room.

“Some people find it unusual,” Hwang Dong-joo said. “I only go into the bedroom to sleep, and I spend most of my time in the living room during the day. If I fall asleep watching TV here, I wake up stiff. I get a crick. So I wondered what it would be like to put a bed in the living room, and it’s really nice.”

He added, “I’m not a clean freak, but I don’t get into bed in the clothes I wear outside. I don’t wash up right away when I come back from being out, so I feel a bit awkward getting into bed then. That’s why I mostly sit on the sofa next to it. I always wash up before getting into bed.”

He also showed off his favorite spot in the kitchen, which overlooks the mountains. Hwang Dong-joo, who had placed a chair by the window, said with a laugh, “You can see all four seasons from here. To be honest, I didn’t used to take an interest in things like this.”

He served the production crew homemade tteokbokki and fruit. Hwang Dong-joo said, “The more you live alone, the more you need to make sure you eat well. I wasn’t like that before, either, but I think what you eat is really important. You have to rest well and eat well to work well, too.”

He said he also makes sure to take a variety of supplements regularly. “The older I get, year by year, the more supplements I take. I can feel the difference in my body between the days I take them and the days I don’t,” he said.

Born in 1974, Hwang Dong-joo made his debut in 1996 with KBS2’s “Love Blooms in the Season.” Over the past 30 years, he has appeared in a variety of productions and established himself as the “prince of daily dramas.” Last year, he drew attention after sparking a flirtatious vibe with comedian Lee Young-ja on KBS 2TV’s dating reality show “Seeking Old Connections.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.