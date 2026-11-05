“Variety-show offers dried up after she stopped badmouthing her ‘cheating’ husband”... Famous chef’s bitter confession

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Culinary researcher Lee Hye-jung revealed an unexpected reason her broadcasting work has declined.

On the 4th, a video titled “A Drinking Party Turns Into a Sea of Tears with the Yoo Hee-kwan × Jang Hyo-yoon Duo! What on Earth Happened to Big Mama...?” was released on Lee Hye-jung’s YouTube channel, “Big Mama Lee Hye-jung.”

Lee Hye-jung expressed satisfaction with running a YouTube channel, saying, “I’m lucky to be able to do YouTube. On TV, you have to follow a set format, but YouTube is more relaxed. If I want to lie down, I lie down; if I get sleepy, I can just go to sleep.”

“It’s strange,” she continued. “These days, I don’t badmouth my husband on TV. Since I stopped, I haven’t been getting offers.” Yoo Hee-kwan remarked, “People don’t like lovey-dovey stuff. They like provocative things—that’s why.” Lee Hye-jung said, “I guess they like hearing about fights and falling-outs so they can get their frustrations out vicariously,” expressing her bitterness.

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-jung married obstetrician Go Min-hwan in 1979, and they have one son and one daughter. She has previously revealed that her husband had an affair, that she endured a difficult life with her in-laws, and that their marriage came close to ending in divorce.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.