Why Cho Hyun Young can't get back together with her 'ex-boyfriend' DinDin: 'It won't work because of height' ('Just Hyunyoung')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Rainbow's Cho Hyun Young visited a matchmaking agency.

A video titled 'Who Wants to Marry Cho Hyun Young? (DinDin Need Not Apply)' was posted on Cho Hyun Young's YouTube channel.

After meeting with the head of the matchmaking agency, Cho Hyun Young talked about her profile and the qualities she wants in an ideal partner. Asked about drinking, Cho replied, "I don't drink at all. Once or twice a year?" The agency's CEO, Sung Ji-in, then asked, "Would it be okay if your partner liked drinking?" Cho said, "No. It's fine if they have to drink for work, but I couldn't make it work with someone who drinks every day."

When asked, "Do you have tattoos?" Cho strongly emphasized, "I have a few. I'm planning to get them removed. I'm looking into it now." Sung Ji-in asked, "Would you be okay with your partner having tattoos?" Cho said, "No. If they're planning to get them removed, that's fine. We can go get them removed together," drawing laughs.

Cho Hyun Young named height as the most important criterion in her ideal type. Sung Ji-in said she was surprised: "I thought height wouldn't matter that much to you, since everyone knows from the shows that you and DinDin keep appearing together." Cho said, "His height is why it wouldn't work between us. We dated in middle school, so I honestly thought he'd get taller. I thought, 'He'll grow someday,' but he didn't," drawing laughs.

Sung Ji-in asked, "Is romantic attraction your number-one priority in an ideal type? Do you only feel attracted to someone with a solid build who is tall?" Cho replied, "That's right. I do care about appearance to some extent. I like an edgy look," and mentioned ATEEZ's Choi San.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.