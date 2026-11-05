FreeZia vows a tough response to malicious rumors: “Clearly baseless; no leniency”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Influencer FreeZia has vowed to take a hard line against malicious rumors.

On the 5th, FreeZia’s agency, Kinda Entertainment, issued an official statement: “We have reviewed the content concerning our affiliated creator FreeZia that is currently being spread indiscriminately online and are issuing this statement. The claims are entirely untrue, and we make clear that they are unequivocally baseless.”

The agency said, “Spreading unverified false information and maliciously repackaging rumors are clear violations of the law that seriously damage the dignity and reputation of our artists,” and declared a tough response, adding, “We plan to take strong legal action, including filing complaints and reporting the matter to the authorities, with no leniency or settlement whatsoever, against anyone who spreads unverified false information or creates and distributes malicious posts and comments.”

Meanwhile, influencer FreeZia gained recognition through Netflix’s “Single’s Inferno.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

▶ The following is the full statement from FreeZia’s agency

Hello. We are Kinda Entertainment, the agency representing creator FreeZia.

We have reviewed the content concerning our affiliated creator FreeZia that is currently being spread indiscriminately online and are issuing this official statement. The claims are entirely untrue, and we make clear that they are unequivocally baseless.

Spreading unverified false information and maliciously repackaging rumors are clear violations of the law that seriously damage the dignity and reputation of our artists.

To protect our artists, we continuously monitor online communities, social media, and other platforms. We plan to take strong legal action, including filing complaints and reporting the matter to the authorities, with no leniency or settlement whatsoever, against anyone who spreads unverified false information or creates and distributes malicious posts and comments.

We will continue to do our utmost to protect the rights and interests of our artists.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.