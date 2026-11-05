Ko Ji-yong honored his son’s request to keep the divorce secret... “Met only two or three times this year”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of the group SECHSKIES, revealed that he waited more than two years to make his divorce from his ex-wife, Yang Im Hur, public because of a request from his son, Seung-jae. He also shared that he has been seeing his son in person far less often since the divorce.

On the 5th, Ko Ji-yong spoke candidly about why he disclosed his divorce only belatedly and his recent relationship with his son, Seung-jae, in an interview with Star News at a cafe on Nonhyeon-ro in Seoul’s Gangnam District.

Ko Ji-yong married family medicine specialist Yang Im Hur in 2013 and had a son, Seung-jae, but the couple divorced by mutual agreement in April 2024. The news did not become public until this July, more than two years after the divorce.

His son’s wishes were the biggest reason he had kept the divorce private. Ko Ji-yong explained, “My child said first, ‘I wish my friends’ moms and dads didn’t know [about the divorce].’ I thought that meant he didn’t want me to talk about it. That’s why I hadn’t said anything all this time.”

He wanted to spare his young son from attracting attention or being hurt when news of his parents’ divorce became public.

But as time passed, people around them grew more curious, and he eventually decided to disclose the divorce himself. Ko Ji-yong said, “As time went by, people started to wonder, and I thought it would be better for us to reveal it ourselves than to have the story come out through someone else.”

He also admitted that he had been deeply concerned about the hurt his son might feel as news of the divorce and then his legal dispute with his ex-wife came out. “Of course it’s overwhelming and burdensome. We’re adults and have been through all sorts of hardships, but a child is too young to have to go through something like that, isn’t he?” he said, adding, “I was most concerned that Seung-jae might be hurt.”

He also spoke about his relationship with his son since the divorce. With Yang Im Hur currently having parental authority and custody of Seung-jae, Ko Ji-yong admitted that he had met his son in person only a handful of times this year.

“I think I’ve seen Seung-jae about two or three times this year,” Ko Ji-yong said. “We talk on the phone and exchange messages on KakaoTalk, too, but we’ve been seeing each other in person less often.”

Although he cannot see his son often, he said he continues to take an interest in his daily life. He said he keeps in touch, adding, “Recently, when Seung-jae had been to a math competition, I asked him whether it had gone well.”

He said that since the legal dispute with his ex-wife became public, he has become even more cautious about seeing his son. Ko Ji-yong explained, “Once this issue started appearing in news stories, I thought things could become awkward between us. I thought it would be better to wait until the court had ruled and then meet more comfortably.”

He added, “Isn’t it a little strange to seek a court ruling and then meet the child on the side? Even when I’m in contact with my son, we don’t bring it up with each other. I don’t want to create a situation that makes either of us uncomfortable for no reason.”

Ko Ji-yong and Yang Im Hur are currently embroiled in a legal dispute over issues including visitation with their son, Seung-jae. Ko’s side says that visits with his son have not been taking place smoothly and has sought, among other measures, provisional injunctions barring interference with visitation and prohibiting the posting of photos and videos of the child. Yang’s side, meanwhile, says there was no separate agreement on regular visitation at the time of the divorce and that she was the first to petition the court for a ruling on visitation.

Ko Ji-yong stressed that the current dispute concerns visitation rights, not child support. He explained that although he had been unable to pay some child support in the past when his health was poor, he is now paying it without missing any payments.

“Because the situation is ambiguous, I want the court to clearly define the arrangements for visitation,” he said. “I’m trying to resolve things in a way that doesn’t harm or hurt either of us.”

Ko Ji-yong married family medicine specialist Yang Im Hur in 2013, and they welcomed their son, Seung-jae, the following year, in 2014. In 2017, he appeared with his son on KBS 2TV’s The Return of Superman, where they became widely loved. But the couple divorced by mutual agreement in April 2024, after 11 years of marriage. The news emerged belatedly this July, about two years later.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.