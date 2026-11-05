“We can’t have a fourth child, can we?”... KCM visibly flustered by his wife’s surprise remark (‘The Return of Superman’)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer KCM was taken aback by his wife’s remark about having a fourth child.

On the 5th, a video titled “This isn’t a family trip. It’s a honeymoon” was posted on the YouTube channel for KBS2’s ‘The Return of Superman.’

In the video, KCM packed for his first honeymoon with his wife. KCM was heading off on the honeymoon after holding a formal wedding ceremony with his wife, Bang Yewon, last October, 15 years on. The couple’s honeymoon destination was Cebu City. “This isn’t a dream, is it?” his wife said, expressing her happiness about finally going on their honeymoon after a long wait.

Then, while holding their second daughter, his wife caught people’s attention by bringing up a fourth child: “We can’t have a fourth, can we?” KCM looked flustered by her unexpected remark, prompting laughter.

The couple’s three children also joined them on their honeymoon. It was a special time for the family of five, rather than a trip just for the two of them. They made happy memories, enjoying delicious food and playing in the water.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.