Kang Seok-woo’s Daughter Said She Couldn’t Tithe... Dad’s Unexpected Advice: “Think of It as Bringing in 90%”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Kang Seok-woo shared an anecdote about his daughter, Kang Da-eun, saying she felt burdened by tithing, and spoke about his own distinctive views on faith.

On the 5th, a video titled “Actor Kang Seok-woo | A Story of a World Living in Christ” was posted on the YouTube channel Compassion.

Kang Seok-woo recalled holding family worship services every Wednesday in the past. He said he had kept all the prayers they wrote at the time and recently passed them on to his son, who got married recently. “My wife and I have lived experiencing the power of prayer and the power of tithing,” he said, adding that they had experienced many things in their life of faith for which they were grateful.

In particular, he shared his gratitude for what he had gained through faith while explaining his distinctive views on tithing.

“My wife and I have lived experiencing the power of prayer and the power of tithing,” he said. “There are so many things that nonbelievers would think of as coincidences, but that happen to us as a couple.” He went on to recall experiences from their life of faith, saying, “When it comes to financial matters, we’re given what we need, when we need it, and the amount is always exactly right. It’s something only the two of us know about, rejoice in, and are grateful for.”

As for tithing, he said, “I don’t teach my children that they must or must not tithe as a matter of principle. I teach them that they should tithe with a grateful heart. But my daughter said, ‘I don’t think I can tithe.’ So I told her, ‘Think of it as bringing in 90% from nothing. Then you’ll feel at ease.’”

However, he added that he could not force this on others, saying, “It’s the faith my mother taught me.”

Kang Seok-woo has a son and a daughter. His daughter, Kang Da-eun, began her acting career in 2020 with the TV Chosun drama Wind, Clouds and Rain. She has continued to build her acting résumé, appearing in the KBS 2TV drama At a Distance, Spring Is Green and other productions.

Kang Seok-woo’s son is an alumnus of Yonsei University’s Department of Business Administration and once drew attention for looking like CNBLUE’s Jung Yong-hwa. He got married last year and recently welcomed a son.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.