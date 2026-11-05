Han Go-eun, shocked despite being 172 cm and 50 kg: “Body fat is up and muscle is gone”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Han Go-eun was shocked by her InBody test results.

On the 5th, a video titled “Why Han Go-eun, who has been slim all her life, was shocked by her InBody results” was posted on the YouTube channel Goeun Unnie Han Go-eun.

That day, Han Go-eun visited a Korean medicine clinic to check on her health. “I end up going to the emergency room twice a month, but when I get there, they can’t pinpoint what’s wrong. I should make sure I’m taking care of the basics,” she said.

After filling out medical history forms, the couple had their InBody measurements taken. Han Go-eun, who is 172 cm tall, weighed 50.6 kg, with 20.9 kg of skeletal muscle mass and a body fat percentage of 22.9%.

After seeing the test results, Han Go-eun was shocked, saying, “My body fat percentage has gone up and my muscles have disappeared.”

The doctor then checked Han Go-eun’s pulse and said she showed signs of ischemia, advising her to get plenty of rest. The doctor also said she had a constitution with deficient qi, explaining, “By constitution, you’re closer to the So-eum type. Many people with this type are quite shy around strangers. I wonder if your work has helped compensate for that somewhat.” The doctor also offered personalized advice to eat foods that are easy to digest.

After the treatment, Han Go-eun said, “I thought they were going to tell me I was about to die.” She added, “When I hear, ‘Your energy has declined. Eat well,’ I think, ‘I’m getting old.’ I’m trying to find a way to accept myself as I change.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.