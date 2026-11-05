Actor Wi Ha-joon Looks Handsome

The Herno flagship store opened on the 5th in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul. Actor Wi Ha-joon is posing for photos. Cheongdam = Reporter Park Jae-man, pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.11.05/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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The Herno flagship store opened on the 5th in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul. Actor Wi Ha-joon is posing for photos. Cheongdam = Reporter Park Jae-man, pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.11.05/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.