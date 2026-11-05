Cho Sae-ho apologizes on YouTube as he returns after 11 months amid ‘gangster ties’ allegations: “I did a lot of reflecting”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] TV personality Cho Sae-ho has launched a new personal YouTube channel and once again bowed his head in apology about 11 months after being swept up in controversy over alleged ties to gangsters.

On the 5th, a video titled “A Confession from 45-year-old Cho Sae-ho” was posted on the YouTube channel “How Can I Go If I Don’t Know?”

Looking back on 2026 in the video, Cho Sae-ho said, “It was a very meaningful year for me personally. It made me look back on the path I’ve taken more than ever before,” adding, “It was a time when I could reflect and renew my resolve, and above all, I spent a lot of time with my family.”

He then addressed the controversy surrounding him and expressed his apologies. Cho Sae-ho bowed his head, saying, “I sincerely want to apologize once again for what happened before to those who were disappointed or felt uncomfortable.” He went on to promise, “Going forward, especially in my relationships with others, I’ll be more responsible and considerate, and I’ll act much more cautiously as Cho Sae-ho.”

Cho Sae-ho, who will turn 46 next year, said, “I still have shortcomings in many ways,” but vowed, “Through this experience, I’ll take greater responsibility for bringing smiles to your faces and joy to your lives. I’ll do my best to become that kind of Cho Sae-ho.” He added, “I’d be truly grateful if you continue to support me.”

Cho Sae-ho was previously swept up in allegations of ties to organized crime gangsters last December, but denied receiving money or other valuables. He later left You Quiz on the Block and 2 Days & 1 Night. The Netflix variety show Doraiver, in which he appears, is also set to end after Season 6.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.