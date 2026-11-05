Actress Cho Yi Hyun's chic beauty

The Herno flagship store opened in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on the 5th. Actress Cho Yi Hyun is posing for photos. Cheongdam = Reporter Park Jae-man, pjm@sportschosun.com / 2026.11.05/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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The Herno flagship store opened in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on the 5th. Actress Cho Yi Hyun is posing for photos. Cheongdam = Reporter Park Jae-man, pjm@sportschosun.com / 2026.11.05/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.