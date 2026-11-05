“Afraid we’d become news fodder”: Lee Kyu-han reveals the real reason he turned down Solbi on ‘Seeking Old Encounters’

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Lee Kyu-han revealed why he did not choose Solbi in the final selection on the dating reality show ‘Seeking Old Encounters.’ He said it wasn’t that he had no feelings for her at the time; rather, he worried that becoming a couple on the show might make it harder for them to develop a serious relationship.

On the 5th, a video titled ‘Solbi and Kyu-han’s First Mukbang and the Future Groom’s New-Concept Flirting Technique’ was posted on Solbi’s YouTube channel. In the video, Solbi and Lee Kyu-han ate kongguksu together for a mukbang and talked about stories from when they were dating and why they decided to get married.

That day, Lee Kyu-han opened up about why he did not choose Solbi in the final episode of the dating reality show ‘Seeking Old Encounters.’ Solbi chose Lee Kyu-han in the final selection, but he did not take her hand, so the two did not become a couple.

Lee Kyu-han recalled his history with Solbi, saying, “We filmed for just two nights and three days at the time. Actually, I met Solbi at a private gathering 20 years ago. I went because I heard she would be there, and when I saw her, she was so beautiful. Her face was so beautiful that I just kept staring, completely spellbound. But apart from saying hello, I didn’t talk about anything personal. Then, 10 years later, we met on another variety show, but there was no opportunity at all for a personal conversation. I was disappointed then.”

The two later met again on ‘Seeking Old Encounters.’ Lee Kyu-han explained, “Solbi was someone I’d always wanted to get to know, so I went on the show with high expectations. But I thought that if I lit a candle for the final selection and we ended up becoming a couple, we’d be turned into news fodder and things like that. Then it might actually be harder for us to develop a more serious relationship. I wanted to keep getting to know her, but I thought we might instead end up feeling awkward around each other. Because I had such serious feelings, I couldn’t choose her.”

Still, he felt sorry that he had not chosen Solbi. Lee Kyu-han said he later contacted her and sent her kimchi, dried croaker and apples, among other things, as an apology. When Solbi asked, “Was that an apology for not choosing me in the final selection back then?” Lee Kyu-han replied, “I didn’t send them with that much thought.”

Solbi said the message Lee Kyu-han wrote with the apology was clever, recounting his words: “This is my apology for not lighting a candle for you on ‘Seeking Old Encounters,’ so accept my apology—and apples—for the rest of your life.” Her story created a sweet moment.

Solbi and Lee Kyu-han will get married next April.

Solbi and Lee Kyu-han reportedly became a couple after appearing on the KBS 2TV dating reality show ‘Seeking Old Encounters’ last year, and their relationship eventually led to marriage.

In the final episode of ‘Seeking Old Encounters,’ Solbi chose Lee Kyu-han, but he did not take her hand. However, about a year later, they announced that they were getting married.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.