“♥Solbi, I liked how she pointed things out as naturally as breathing”: Lee Kyu-han reveals the surprising reason he decided to marry

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Lee Kyu-han revealed the special reason he decided to marry Solbi.

On the 5th, a video titled “Solbi and Kyu-han’s First Mukbang and the Groom-to-Be’s New-Concept Flirting Technique” was posted on Solbi’s YouTube channel. In the video, Solbi and Lee Kyu-han enjoyed a mukbang featuring kongguksu, or noodles in chilled soybean broth, and talked about behind-the-scenes stories from when they were dating and why they decided to marry, among other things.

They also shared what made them feel certain about each other. Solbi recalled the time Lee Kyu-han came to her art class and painted with her. She said, “Seeing how hard he worked on his painting moved me. I thought, ‘This person really respects my profession, what I do, and the things I love.’”

Lee Kyu-han also explained why he decided to marry Solbi. Although he is usually sensitive to other people’s instructions or criticism, Solbi’s words did not bother him at all.

He said, “When I’m with Solbi, she gives me instructions, orders and criticism as naturally as breathing, but it doesn’t bother me at all. I just find myself doing what she says.” He added, “At some point, I thought, ‘I could marry someone like this.’”

Solbi said she was also touched by Lee Kyu-han’s thoughtfulness. Whenever he visited her home, he would clean and do the dishes. When she offered to do it instead, he took her hand and said, “Only use your hands to paint. These precious hands...”

Solbi said, “My hands felt so precious,” adding, “I thought that with this person, I could spend my whole life doing what I love, and I became even more certain as I thought, ‘This is happiness.’”

Meanwhile, Solbi and Lee Kyu-han will marry next April. In the final episode of “Seeking a Longstanding Relationship,” Solbi chose Lee Kyu-han, but he did not take her hand. However, about a year later, they announced that they would marry.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.