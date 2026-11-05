Han Ga-in stood helplessly by as her 5-year-old daughter struggled in the water: “I was so dizzy I couldn’t get to her quickly”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Han Ga-in opened up about a frightening moment from a time when she was in poor health: despite seeing her daughter struggling in the water, she couldn’t rescue her right away because of severe dizziness.

On the 5th, a video titled “Belly Fat Be Gone: Unprecedented Results” was posted on the YouTube channel “Han Ga In’s Free Woman.”

In the video, Han Ga-in went to a gym to work out her midsection and lower body. After warming up, she began an intensive lower-body workout with her personal trainer. At one point, she even lifted a 30-kilogram piece of equipment with ease, drawing attention.

Han Ga-in, who said she had become much healthier through regular exercise, confessed, “People don’t really believe me when I say I was unwell. They think I must have been fine, but even three years ago, when my second son Je-u was five, I was still in very poor health.”

She recalled, “When my oldest daughter Je-i was five and Je-u was about two, we went to play in the water. Je-i was playing in the water with her friends, and I was watching nearby. It was shallow, but my daughter fell into the water and was struggling, and I was so dizzy I couldn’t get in to rescue her quickly.” Han Ga-in added, “So I quickly called my husband,” as she remembered the frightening moment.

Han Ga-in said, “I exercise to survive,” explaining why she continues to work out regularly to regain and maintain her health.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.