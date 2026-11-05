“If you collapse here, you’ll get hate comments again”: Why Hong Jin-kyung gave Seo In-young such tough advice

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yoo-na] TV personality Hong Jin-kyung shared an anecdote about giving Seo In-young, who was struggling during a variety show shoot, a harsh pep talk that even brought up hate comments.

On the 5th, a video titled “Seo In-young, Lee Sun-bin and Lee Yeon! First Look at the Legendary Younger Sisters Who Take Hong Jin-kyung by Storm” was posted on Hong Jin-kyung’s YouTube channel. It showed Hong inviting Seo In-young, Lee Sun-bin and Lee Yeon, who appear alongside her on TEO’s new variety show, San Dokki Project, to her home.

As soon as Seo In-young entered Hong Jin-kyung’s home that day, she exclaimed, “It’s luxurious.” After looking around the mansion in Pyeongchang-dong, the members ate together and shared behind-the-scenes stories from filming San Dokki Project.

Seo In-young, who said she had grown a lot through filming the variety show, shared an update: “I went hiking by myself yesterday, too.” Hong Jin-kyung pointed out how much Seo had changed, saying, “That’s a huge improvement. She used to drive even to the convenience store right outside her house.”

Recalling the shoot, Seo In-young said, “We filmed it for real. We couldn’t even have our managers come with us. We’d meet up 12 hours later and be so happy to see each other.” She was describing how challenging the filming conditions had been.

Hong Jin-kyung said she had acted as Seo In-young’s “trainer,” explaining, “I used both carrots and sticks to get In-young up the mountain.” She added, “In-young tried to quit halfway through. Whenever she collapsed, I told her, ‘Your image has finally started to improve a little, and if you collapse here, you’ll get hate comments again.’” Her story drew laughs.

Seo In-young said, “We really pushed ourselves during filming. There were times I cried because I really didn’t want to do it. I almost peed myself,” giving a sense of how grueling the shoot had been.

San Dokki Project is a physical trip in search of positive energy in the great outdoors. The show follows the members as they take on various activities amid beautiful natural scenery across the country, on a lighthearted journey to shed some of their intensity.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.