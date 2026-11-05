Sunwoo Yong-nyeo spends 70 million won remodeling Ichon-dong apartment: “It nearly cost 250 million won”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Sunwoo Yong-nyeo revealed how much she spent remodeling her home.

On the 5th, a video titled “82-year-old Sunwoo Yong-nyeo goes to Dongdaemun Market to have a 20-million-won Chanel item custom-made (got it incredibly cheap)” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “Soonpoong Sunwoo Yongyeo.”

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo talked about the process of remodeling her home. She said that when she renovated it, she personally looked into everything from the wallpaper to the tiles and oversaw the work.

Speaking about the remodeling costs, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, “I looked into everything myself and got it done cheaply. I think it cost a little over 70 million won.” However, according to Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, the original price was around 250 million won.

The secret to keeping costs down was putting in the legwork herself. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo explained, “I went into the stores and took care of everything one by one.”

She said she also gave careful consideration to safety during the remodeling. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo stressed that non-slip tiles should be used when installing bathroom tiles.

Meanwhile, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo is known to be quite wealthy. She owns a building in Itaewon and currently lives in a Han River-view apartment in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District. The apartment is reportedly listed for 2.8 billion won.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.